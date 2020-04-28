SHAKRA Performs “Love Will Find A Way”, “Raise Your Hands” Unplugged; Video

Swiss hard rockeres Shakra continue their (unplugged@home) series with performances of “Love Will Find A Way” (from the Infected album) and “Raise Your Hands” (from the High Noon album).

Shakra recently released an "unplugged@home" music video for "Mad World", a track from their new album, Mad World, out now via AFM Records. Watch below, and order the album here.

For a quarter of a century, Shakra has been part of the music circus. Only someone who's been in a band before, knows how fragile and exhausting this kind of social fabric is. 25 years is a very long time and only a few acts can make this distance. Shakra made it and it doesn't look like they'll give up sometime soon. Quite the contrary.

Guitarist, Thom Blunier, points out: "I'm extremely proud and thankful, that this band is stil existing after 25 years of rock 'n' roll. Those of you who have a clue the difficulties of existing as a band know, how precious and exceptional this is. I am ready for the next 25 years!"

"Fireline" video:

"Turn The Light On":

"Too Much Is Not Enough" video: