SHAKRA Release Three More Unplugged@Home Videos

Swiss hard rockeres, Shakra, continue their unplugged@home series with three new videos released today. Watch "When It All Falls Down", "Snakes & Ladders", and "Medicine Man" below:

Previously posted unplugged@home videos can be seen below:

For a quarter of a century, Shakra has been part of the music circus. Only someone who's been in a band before, knows how fragile and exhausting this kind of social fabric is. 25 years is a very long time and only a few acts can make this distance. Shakra made it and it doesn't look like they'll give up sometime soon. Quite the contrary.

Guitarist, Thom Blunier, points out: "I'm extremely proud and thankful, that this band is stil existing after 25 years of rock 'n' roll. Those of you who have a clue the difficulties of existing as a band know, how precious and exceptional this is. I am ready for the next 25 years!"

"Fireline" video:

"Turn The Light On":

"Too Much Is Not Enough" video: