SHAMAN’S HARVEST Debut "The Devil In Our Wake" Music Video

Shaman’s Harvest have released a music video for "The Devil In Our Wake", a track from their new album Red Hands Black Deeds, out now via Mascot Label Group. Watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Red Hands Black Deeds” (Prelude)

“Broken Ones”

“The Come Up”

“A Longer View”

“Soul Crusher”

“Off The Tracks”

“Long Way Home”

“The Devil in Our Wake”

“Blood Trophies”

“So Long”

“Tusk and Bone”

“Scavengers”

"The Devil In Our Wake" video:

Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.

(Photo - Adrienne Beacco)