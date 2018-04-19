SHAMAN’S HARVEST Release Teaser For Upcoming "The Devil In Our Wake" Music Video

Shaman’s Harvest have released a teaser for their upcoming music video for "The Devil In Our Wake", a track from their new album Red Hands Black Deeds, out now via Mascot Label Group.

Red Hands Black Deeds was released in July 2017. Details below.

Tracklisting:

“Red Hands Black Deeds” (Prelude)

“Broken Ones”

“The Come Up”

“A Longer View”

“Soul Crusher”

“Off The Tracks”

“Long Way Home”

“The Devil in Our Wake”

“Blood Trophies”

“So Long”

“Tusk and Bone”

“Scavengers”

Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.

(Photo - Adrienne Beacco)