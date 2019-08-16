SHAPED IN DREAMS Project Featuring Members Of BLACK CROWN INITIATE, OBSCURA, OBSCURITY Launch Album Teaser

Shaped In Dreams have released a video teaser for Echoes Of Eldren Deeds, their debut album, which will be released in November 2019. Shaped In Dreams, featuring members of Black Crown Initiate, Obscura, Obscurity, Alkaloid and more, will release their first single, “Fire Within”, on September 6th, backed by an animated video. The album teaser can be viewed below:

Born February 1993 in Slovakia, Martin showed an early interest in music starting with recorder at the age of 6, later switching to French horn. During his mid teenage years he developed an interest in alternative rock music listening to Nirvana and Alice In Chains which also led him to pick up the guitar. Shortly after that he started favoring heavier, more guitar oriented bands like Megadeth and Judas Priest, later Scandinavian melodeath pioneers In Flames and Dark Tranquillity as well as instrumental guitar music from Shrapnel Records artists. From day one he was experimenting with writing own music rather than learning songs of other artists.

This naturally progressed to a heavy interest in composition and music theory which, soon after, he was being taught formally at the conservatory in Bratislava where he also continued with his French horn studies. During these years he formed a melodic death metal band with friends. This helped him to further develop his songwriting skills in the metal genre and gain experiences with playing in a band situation, later he stepped in as a touring guitarist for a local symphonic black metal band. After graduating at the conservatory he went on to study French horn performance at Hochschule für Musik Carl Maria von Weber Dresden, Germany, where he attained his bachelor's degree in 2019 and got further accepted for master studies. During his second year in Dresden he won a scholarship which he used as a financial basis to start producing Shaped In Dreams' first release Echoes Of Eldren Deeds.

Line Up:

Martin Matiasovic - producer, rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, French horn, field recordings, composing, arranging, editing

James Dorton - vocals, arranging (Black Crown Initiate, Replacire)

Linus Klausenitzer - fretless bass, editing, arranging (Obscura, Alkaloid, Noneuclid)

Marc Dzierzon - drums, arranging (Obscurity, Centaurus-A, ex-Almanac, ex-Dew Scented)

Matthias Preisinger - acoustic piano, string instruments (German composer, multi-instrumentalist, session musician)

Mikołaj Suchanek - electric piano, improvisations (jazz pianist)

Harmonia Nova - wind instruments (woodwind quintet)

Christina Rotondo - clean vocals (session vocalist)

Tom Fountainhead Geldschläger - mixing, mastering, arranging, editing, co-producing (ex-Obscura, Amogh Symphony, Pitts-Minnemann Project)

Echoes Of Eldren Deeds was recorded between February 2018 and June 2019 at the respective studios of the guest artists - Germany, Slovakia, USA, Great Britain and is scheduled to be released in November 2019 via Vmbrella.