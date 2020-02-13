SHARDS OF HUMANITY To Release Cold Logic Album In April; "Moths Of Zeta" Track Streaming

Memphis-based death/thrash metal band, Shards Of Humanity, will unleash their Cold Logic album on April 13 via Unspeakable Axe Records. The band’s second album is an evolved, yet unpretentious display of death metal with the with understated intricacy and the straight-ahead barbarity of thrash in its heart. The album track “Moths Of Zeta” can be heard below.

Shards Of Humanity swam against the tide with the 2014 release of their debut, Fractured Frequencies. That album was a Death-inspired blast of thrashy riffs, blazing tempos and glass-gargling vocals. Instead of leaning into early, primitive Death, as many bands did (and have done since, e.g. Gruesome), Shards Of Humanity looked to the middle period of the band for influence, hammering strands of Human and Symbolic into new, warped shapes.

Cold Logic sees the band pushing every dimension harder than ever. Vocals are hoarse howls of torment; guitars are bigger and bolder, but without the raw edges sanded off. With Pestilence-like thrash riffing and even an Atheist-reminiscent free jazz freakout, this is an album not at all interested in pretending to be primitive, yet still very much connected to the genre's beating, blood-drenched heart.

Cold Logic will be available on CD and digital platforms from Unspeakable Axe Records.

Tracklisting:

"Cosmic Shield"

"Martyr's Gaze"

"I’ve Seen Death"

"Moths Of Zeta"

"Cold Logic"

"Bathing Raw In The Blood Of Pigs"

"Into The Realms Of Lower Astral"

"Docile Masses"

"Demonic Crystallized Intelligence"

"Mechanical Phosphene"

"Moths Of Zeta":