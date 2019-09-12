SHARON OSBOURNE Guests On On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Offers OZZY Health Update - "He's Got So Much Metal In His Body, It's Frightening"; Video

Sharon Osbourne made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (Wednesday, September 11), and talked about her brand new face, Ozzy’s recent fall and health problems, the possibility of “The Osbournes” returning to TV, making a movie about their life, Ozzy as a grandpa, and more.

Speaking on Ozzy's health issues, Sharon reveals: "He did one year of a 2-year tour. He did one year, and then he got flu, which led to pneumonia. And he was home. This thing happens to so many people, but he gets up in the night, goes to the bathroom, comes back, falls on the rug and bashed his head on the side table, then he went this way and bashed his head on the post of our bed, and down he went. He didn't put his hands down and he went face down and his neck went back. And he had to have spinal surgery. He'd had a motorbike accident a few years ago and he had metal rods in his body. And the fall pushed the rods through his bones. So he had to have three major operations."

Mrs. O continued: "Ozzy, the other day, put together an X-ray of his upper chest and his neck, and no wonder they call him 'Iron Man', 'cause I tell you, he's got bolts... he's got so much metal in his body, it's like frightening."

On when Sharon expects Ozzy to be back on the road: "He's gonna pick up the dates that we had to [cancel]. And hopefully it'll be starting in February."