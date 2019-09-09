SHARON OSBOURNE Lands Stage Role In Nativity! The Musical

The Sun is reporting that Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, has landed a role in Nativity! The Musical this Christmas.

The rock manager turned talent show judge will jet from Los Angeles in December to spend three weeks on stage alongside EastEnders hardman Danny Dyer. The musical is hoping to repeat its success from 2017 and 2018, with its UK tour starting in October before returning to the capital for Christmas.

In an exclusive interview, Sharon said with a squeal: “I’m going to be coming to do the Nativity at the Apollo over Christmas. This is the way it was. For three years they’ve been asking me, ‘Do it, do it, please do it’. I’m like, ‘yeah I’d love to do it’. So I’m going to do it this year and I’m excited about it, working with all those kids, 31 kids. Danny is in it this year, of course. It’s going to be amazing. Danny is coming back.”

