SHARON OSBOURNE Misses OZZY's Mexico City Show After Passport Mishap - "They Wanted To Put Me In A Holding Tank" (Video)

With Ozzy Osbourne scheduled to perform in Mexico City at the Hell & Heaven Fest last Saturday (May 5th), Sharon Osbourne was forced to miss the performance after forgetting her passport.

Sharon explained the situation on CBS' The Talk (video below): "I was on that plane, and we landed in Mexico City at like twenty to six in the evening on Friday, and I realized I had forgotten my passport,” says Sharon. “So the first thing you think of is, ‘Oh. If I sit here, I can get somebody to bring me my passport. I’ll sit here for five hours. We’re in the airport, and then I can go through immigration. Well, no. I couldn’t. They wanted to put [me] in a holding tank.

“Ozzy had a show to get to and all of the guys were going to the show, he had to leave me. And so I’m there with the pilot, and then, we were saying, ‘Somebody will come with the passport.’ They said, ‘No you can’t. It doesn’t work that way. You have to leave the country.’”

Sharon took to Instagram, stating: "Ozzy on his way to Mexico and performing in front of 80,000 people and I had to miss the whole thing as I forgot my passport at home in the U.S."



