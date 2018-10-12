SHARON OSBOURNE On OZZY's Cancelled North American Shows - "He Feels He's Let Down His Audience, But I Hope Everyone Understands, And He's Going To Be Back"; Video

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled the remaining four shows on his North American No More Tours 2. Following additional evaluation from his doctors, Osbourne will likely require another surgery in the coming days to treat multiple infections in his right hand.

Friday on The Talk, host Sharon Osbourne opens up about husband Ozzy's health and having to cancel the four remaining shows.

Says Sharon: "It hasn't been fine; he's going to have another procedure on his hand, and so we didn't want to keep canceling and change it again, and so we just said, 'Okay, let's cancel these four shows,' and they're all going to be rescheduled. He will perform... He's so upset. He feels he's let down his audience, but I hope everyone understands, and he's going to be back."

Watch video at CBS.com.

The four cancelled shows were originally scheduled as follows: Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA (October 6th), Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista (October 9th), the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (October 11th) and MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (October 13th). The three California shows had previously been rescheduled following his initial prognosis from doctors. All four shows will be rescheduled for 2019.

"I'm so fu**ing bummed about cancelling these shows," Osbourne says. "The tour had been going great and we were really looking forward to these last few gigs. We're hoping everyone will be patient and we'll look forward to seeing them at the shows next year."

Ticket holders for the four shows should hold on to their tickets, as they will be honoured for the rescheduled dates. Refunds are also available at point of purchase.