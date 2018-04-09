SHARON OSBOURNE On Touring With OZZY - "It's Never The Same As It Was Years Ago, When It Was Fun And Silly And We Had Nothing To Lose"; Video

In a new interview with Larry King for Larry King Now, Sharon Osbourne discusses a number of topics, including the lawsuit she filed against AEG hoping to end the global concert promotion company’s “block-booking policy” which would forbid her husband Ozzy from playing The Forum in Los Angeles.

Sharon also gives her uncensored opinion on the president and his alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

Osbourne talks strange fan encounters, guilty pleasures, and dream interviews with Larry.

While discussing some memorable interviews on the Emmy-nominated daytime show The Talk, Sharon reveals that she “didn’t get on” with Ashton Kutcher, and wanted to put the actor in his place for his “bad attitude".

And finally, Sharon hilariously details a night at home with her famed rocker husband Ozzy.