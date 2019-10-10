SHARON OSBOURNE Says OZZY Misses His Life So Much; Video

Earlier today, October 10th, during CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning show The Talk, Sharon Osbourne addressed her husband Ozzy's recent video message to fans announcing the cancellation of his European tour dates due to health issues.

"How cute is he? He does [look good], and we were watching something the other day of a band that was on the road, it was a documentary. I don't even know who the band was, and it showed them all traveling on the tour bus. And he said, 'Turn it off. I can't watch it.' He had tears in his eyes, and he's like, 'I miss my life so much,' and he just can't wait to get the okay from the doctor, to let him go, he just wants to go out and fly. That's what he does."

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, Ozzy Osbourne, has postponed his 2020 European shows; he explains more in the video below.

Judas Priest will remain as support on the rescheduled European tour as part of their JP/50 Heavy Metal Years anniversary tour. Meanwhile, Ozzy’s North American dates will go on as scheduled, kicking off May 27, 2020 in Atlanta and concluding July 31 in Las Vegas.

