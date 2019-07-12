SHARON OSBOURNE Still “Angry” At The Grammys - “F@#k You. I Am Not Going To Give You The Honour Of Having OZZY At Your Shitty Ceremony”

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manger, Sharon Osbourne, is featured in a new, in-depth interview with Larry LeBlanc for Celebrity Access Encore. During the extensive interview, Sharon discusses Ozzy's recent health scare, his No More Tours II tour, her first encounter with Black Sabbath, and much more.

An excerpt follows:

Larry LeBlanc: British rock was pretty tame until the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Cream, and Led Zeppelin arrived.

Sharon Osbourne: "Yep."

LeBlanc: Here we are 50 years later.

Sharon: "I know, and it’s incredible. Listen I think it’s brilliant that they have got the bridge in their name. It’s lovely for them. They deserve it. They really, really do deserve it because I was just so pissed off at the Grammys this year because they gave them a Lifetime Achievement Award, but wouldn’t give it to them on the TV show that we all know as The Grammy Awards (on CBS). They did it at a separate (stand-alone) ceremony (“Grammy Salute To Music Legends”) which goes out on another network (PBS) later on. I wouldn’t let Ozzy go because I just thought it was shocking what they did to them. So I wouldn’t let Ozzy go."

LeBlanc: Black Sabbath had occult lyrics in their songs, and they scared both music fans and critics alike, but they really never have had full credit for being one of the influential, pioneering heavy metal bands.

Sharon: "No. And they wanted to give it to some pissy fucking ceremony that they had. Listen there were artists there (George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic, Sam and Dave, Dionne Warwick, Julio Iglesias, Donny Hathaway, and Billy Eckstine) that got awards that deserved it too. But I just thought because Sabbath - their career spanned 50 years and they are still selling records today - their catalog still sells and their last record that was out 6 years ago was #1 in many countries worldwide - so the other artists they were honouring had great careers, and deserved to be honoured but they still didn’t have the careers that Sabbath had. So not to put them on the proper (TV) show, it was like, “How dare you?” I was so angry. I just thought, “Fuck you. I am not going to give you the honour of having Ozzy at your shitty ceremony.”

LeBlanc: The debut Black Sabbath album of 1970 was a watershed moment in heavy rock.

Sharon: "Yeah, that’s right. Yeah. And you tell me albums that were made 50 years ago that still sell. There are a handful of artists that are blessed with that. It’s an incredible feat for any artist who’s album still sells 50 years later. It’s a gift. It should be celebrated."

