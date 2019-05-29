SHARON OSBOURNE To Get “New Face” In August

Sharon Osbourne has confirmed that she will undergo another plastic surgery this summer.

"My next surgery's booked. It is," Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager said on her daytime talk show "The Talk" on Tuesday. "I'm having it in August, so when we come back to film in September, I [will] have a new face."

When fellow co-host Carrie Ann Inaba protested, "But I like this face!" Sharon replied, "You're just used to it. You'll like the new one!"

Sharon went on to distance herself from famed plastic surgery addict Jocelyn Wildenstein, who was nicknamed "Catwoman" due to her extensive plastic surgeries that mimic the animal.

"I never took a picture to a doctor and said, 'I want to look like [a] cat woman,'" Osbourne said. "No, I didn't want to go that far." She later said she started getting plastic surgery because she looked like her mother and "I didn't want to look like my mom."