SHARON OSBOURNE Working On Film About Early Courtship With OZZY - “It’s Definitely Going To Be A Tearjerker... It’s Not Going To Be A Sex-And-Drugs Movie At All"

Sharon Osbourne is working on a number of projects, reports Variety, such as a book about “infidelity and what it does to people,” which she’s shopping to publishers, and a film about her early courtship with husband Ozzy.

“It starts the day we meet and will focus on how our lives were totally different but very similar in ways: I was brought up by a powerful, successful father - the late, famously tough Black Sabbath/Small Faces/ELO manager Don Arden - and Ozzy was brought up extremely poor and somewhat abused,” she says of the drama, currently in the scripting phase. “It’s definitely going to be a tearjerker. It’s not going to be a sex-and-drugs movie at all. Ozzy is so much more than that. I would hate to be a cliché.”

On Sunday night (July 8th), Ozzy performed at Live Park in Rishon Lezion, Israel. A comprehensive review of the concert can be found at The Jerusalem Post.

Ozzy's setlist, as well as fan-filmed video from the show can be found below.

Setlist:

"Bark At The Moon"

"Mr. Crowley"

"I Don't Know"

"Fairies Wear Boots" (Black Sabbath)

"Suicide Solution"

"No More Tears"

"Road To Nowhere"

"War Pigs" (Black Sabbath) (with extended Zakk Wylde guitar solo)

"Miracle Man" / "Crazy Babies" / "Desire" / "Perry Mason"

Drum Solo

"I Don't Want To Change The World"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Crazy Train"

Encore:

"Mama, I'm Coming Home"

"Paranoid" (Black Sabbath)