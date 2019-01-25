SHARON & OZZY OSBOURNE Biopic Won't Be About 'Sex, Drugs And Money'; "It's Everything Before We Get Married," Says Mrs. O

Sharon Osbourne recently learned that a script about her and her famous rocker husband Ozzy Osbourne was making the rounds in Hollywood.

“Somebody told me it was a script on the Black List so I looked at it and I’m like, ‘What a load of crap,’” Osbourne tells Variety, adding, “It didn’t make sense. It didn’t have a heart. It just wasn’t me.”

Besides, the “Talk” host has been developing her own biopic about her childhood and early days with Ozzy.

“I don’t want to do another rock and roll, sex, drugs and money movie about a musician,” Sharon said. “That’s not what I’m doing. There hasn’t been a movie about a woman that actually works on the management side - that’s a true story - and somebody that succeeds through the struggle and you come out the other side.”

