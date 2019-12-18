SHARON & OZZY OSBOURNE To Spend Christmas Apart For First Time In 40 Years; Video

Sharon Osbourne returned to Loose Women on Wednesday and told the panel it’ll be the first Christmas in 40 years that she and husband Ozzy will be apart, reports Metro.

Sharon has been appearing in Nativity! The Musical in London and will stay at her home in the UK for the festive period. The original plan was for Ozzy to join her, but he’s staying at their home in the US due to health issues.

"‘He’s going to stay home with Jack and Amy and the grandkids and I’m here with Kelly," she told her fellow Loose Women panellists. "It’s the first time - this will be our 40th Christmas - that we’re not together. It’s going to be different. Kelly and I are going out for our Christmas lunch."

Earlier this month, Ozzy had the #1 Rock Song in the US as his single "Under The Graveyard" captured the #1 position on the Rock Radio Chart. This marked his third #1 on this chart and his first in 10 years.

An official cinematic music video for "Under The Graveyard" will be released this Thursday, December 19, and you can watch a teaser below: "Under The Graveyard" will be featured on Ozzy's forthcoming album, Ordinary Man, due out on Epic Records in early 2020. Get the song here, and listen below.

Ozzy previously unleashed "Straight To Hell," the album's second single featuring Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash. Ozzy also joined Post Malone to perform their record-breaking collaboration "Take What You Want" in front of a sold-out audience at the Forum in Los Angeles (November 21) and to a national audience on ABC's American Music Awards (Novermber 24).

Ordinary Man was recorded in Los Angeles and features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums.