SHARON Says She Enjoys Watching OZZY OSBOURNE Perform On Stage More Than Ever; Video

Ozzy Osbourne’s iconic rock wife, manager and television host was the guest last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and talks about Ozzy putting 3000 pounds of ice into the pool to cool it down, and reveals that she enjoys watching him perform now more than ever.

Kimmel then asked if she ever joins her husband on tour anymore. “All the time. I finish work late Thursday and then I'll go for a weekend and come back on Monday always.”

But does she really still enjoy watching him perform after that many years? "More than ever. I’m just so proud of him. I love to feel the way the audience loves him and appreciate him. There’s nothing like it. It's magic!"



