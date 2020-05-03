SHATTER MESSIAH - God Burns Like Flesh Album From 2007 Now Available On All Digital Platforms

US-crushers Shatter Messiah have checked in with a new update:

"Shatter Messiah's brutal and unrelenting follow-up to Never To Play The Servant, God Burns Like Flesh (released 2007), is available in all of its sickening blasphemy on every level of streaming, download, and auditory hell you can imagine. This album was tracked and waiting for mix when the band went out on a terrible ruinous tour; 90% of the shows were not even confirmed and we just dove in to get out on tour. Curran (Murphy / guitars) was almost killed by the carbon monoxide leak in the bands mini-bus, and we had to scramble home when we found out the label wanted the final mix for the record in four day from the start of that tour! Curran managed to mix the entire record in 24 - 36 hours with no sleep and very little alcohol, and managed to make a savage album to meet the deadline for production! Just a little tidbit for you to digest while ingesting this molten spike of insidious metal."

Go to this location to listen to God Burns Like Flesh via Spotify.

Shatter Messiah guitarist Curran Murphy recently checked in with the following:

"Hello all. We have been silent for a while and I think we are ready to get LOUD. I have finally found some time to get some things organized in the world of Shatter Messiah, and now I am ready to share what has come from it.

Shatter Messiah's third album, Hail The New Cross, was released years ago under extreme duress for me and the band. The label 'up'ed' our release date while I was on a small vacation with my future wife, and I had to re-mix and partially master the album myself with less than two days to accomplish this! Woo-FUCKING-hoo... the album was released to excellent reviews and strong press... the the president of the label, the guy that signed us and loved us... died! Everything about the record release died with him.

Not only was this a record that Bobs and I are extremely proud of, but it is the debut album of our new singer, Michael Duncan. Mike was replacing the incredible and wonderful singer, Greg 'Wags' Wagner, who left the band to do his own thing again. It was extremely sad, infuriating and frustrating time for the band. I had this great record on my hands with incredible musicians and a new singer that killed it on his performances, and no one could get their hands on the record! I was able to finally get the rights to the album back and moved onto the fourth Shatter Messiah album, Orphans Of Chaos.

So, I have been able to find the time to go back to the masters for Hail The New Cross. I was never satisfied with the mix, the sound, or some of my performances on the record. I have re-mixed, re-tracked, and re-mastered the entire album. I am very happy with the results. I will be figuring out artwork and a new release date for this album. I may do a digital only release, or I may seek an actual label re-release for the record. Not sure yet.

So there you go. Now I will move onto another 'lost' Shatter Messiah album. Keep your ear balls peeled."

Murphy has since posted video of himself re-tracking his solos and working on the "lost" Shatter Messiah album. Check the clips out below.