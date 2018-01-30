SHAUN GLASS - "DIRGE WITHIN Has Sadly Come To An End"; Guitarist Forms New "Very Metal" Band

"It's finally time to share with you some updates," says guitarist Shaun Glass. "First and foremost, as many of you have rightly suspected, Dirge Within has sadly come to an end. Being the creator and sole founding member of the band, I tried to resurrect and recreate something that once was. It takes more than one man to be a band, and when I recognized that, it was over. Experience has taught me that when you try to recapture the past, it's never the same. It was time to repent.

"Together with a group of new people, I have formed a new band, and it's definitely very METAL. It's all still in the very early stages, but the writing and creation of NEW music has been taking place in Chicago. We're not ready for a full reveal just yet, but we will reveal the lineup and details in due time, when there is music ready to share.

"It is an exciting time, and while I know that some will be disappointed to hear that the Dirge Within revival is no more, I want all of you to know that I appreciate each and every one of you. For all who have followed my journey through many musical projects, and to those who have joined me as a part of my past bands... REPENTANCE is upon you!"

Stay tuned for updates.

(Photo - Brian Lutz Photography)