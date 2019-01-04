SHAWN "CLOWN" CRAHAN - "I'm Having The Best Time Of My Life In SLIPKNOT; The Music Is On Fire"

Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan recently spoke with UK-based Kerrang! about the band's forthcoming album and the tour cycle that comes with it. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Clown: "I’m having the best time of my life in Slipknot – I really am. I’m blessed to be here, and I still have a band and art form that I love more than anything. They’re my friends. We’ve lost some, we’ve gained some, but we’re all still here and we’ve learned a lot. The music is on fire, the art, I feel, means something to people – and it hasn’t always felt that way for me. A lot of that is just me slowing down: relaxing, and trying to have a better time, and having a little fun. But I’m still me and I’m still Clown, and I’m getting older. I don’t see the worst in a lot of the things I used to fight for. I’m just in a good place, and I want to come out on top for myself."

Slipknot recently released their new song, "All Out Life", to be featured on the band's new studio album, due in 2019. The band have now released a behind-the-scenes studio clip from the recording of "All Out Life". Watch the new footage, as well as the official music video, below:

"All Out Life" video:

"All Out Life" video behind-the-scenes:

Knotfest Meets Hellfest is scheduled for Thursday, June 20th, 2019 in Clisson, France. The event takes place the day before the official launch of Hellfest, on Friday, June 21st.

Acts scheduled to perform at the Slipknot-curated Knotfest Meets Hellfest include: Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Sabaton, Amon Amarth, Papa Roach, Powerwolf, Behemoth, Ministry, Sick Of It All, and Amaranthe.

Check out a video trailer below, and get further details here.