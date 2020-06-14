SHED THE SKIN Reveal New Song "Skeletal Firestorm"

Death metal titans Shed The Skin have released their new track "Skeletal Firestorm". The song hails from the band's third album, The Forbidden Arts, set for international release on June 26th via Hells Headbangers.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://shed-the-skin.bandcamp.com/album/the-forbidden-arts" href="http://shed-the-skin.bandcamp.com/album/the-forbidden-arts">The Forbidden Arts by SHED THE SKIN</a>

Recorded in Cleveland, Ohio and mastered by Dan Swano (Nightingale, Edge Of Sanity, Bloodbath), The Forbidden Arts is a testament of Shed The Skin's talent and dedication to making relentless Satanic old-school death metal.

Arguably the band's strongest material yet, The Forbidden Arts is also Shed The Skin's most varied work to date, including a more pronounced emphasis on haunting synth touches. But rest assured that this is still 100% Satanic Death as they intended from day one - no compromise, no quarter, no wimping out. Just look no further than the cover art: another unforgettable work courtesy of James Bulloch, where the priest has indeed finally shed his skin!

Tracklisting:

"Skeletal Firestorm"

"Archons Of The Final Creation"

"Trow Of Tragedy"

"Master Of Thralls"

"Necromantic Wellspring"

"Glorified In Bloodsmoke"

"The Laundress"

"Black Bile Of Ceres"

"The Moors, The Madness"

"Veins Of Perdition"

"Speculum In Blood"

Pre-order your copy of The Forbidden Arts now via Bandamp.