SHIBALBA Streaming New Album Stars Al-Med Hum In Full

Dark, meditative music group, Shibalba, are streaming their new studio album, Stars Al-Med Hum, due out tomorrow, Friday, November 23rd, via Agonia Records. Listen below, and pre-order the album here.

Shibalba was created by the members of black metal bands, Acherontas and Nåstrond. It differs greatly from the aforementioned acts, with main focus set on expressing shamanic, trance-like states, by the use of ethnic instruments and musical technics peculiar to religious rituals. In doing so, the band also incorporates contemporary synthesizers and guitar drones. Some of the more traditional instruments they use include Tibetan horns & singing bowls, bone & horne trumpets, darbukas, ceremonial bells & gongs as well as percussion instruments made of bones and skulls. The music is richly detailed and multidimensional, while its outcome is deep, unsettling and subconscious. As a whole, it offers an otherworldly voyage.

Co-founder Acherontas V. Priest commented (original spelling): "The Secret Society of Shibalba dives deep into the unmapped Astral oceans and corridors of Stars Al-Med Hum. Orchestrating a journey to the most obscure spheres beyond human perception, the pathways of otherworldly ingression and ecstasy, a newborn entity is brought to the Light. A soundtrack to the sexual Tantric Magick Meditation and a Sinister vocalization of the darkest corners of the psyche, as the Adept ascends to the astral worlds, the ones below and the ones above, within trances of lucid slumber and Inner awakening. Planes of All and Nought, envisioned by impulses and vibrations while the disciples of the sonic architects are dancing to invoke the sabbatical names of unspeakable Goddesses of the Moon. Kundalini and Brahmanic theurgy combined to solar and lunar atoms ascending and entwined around the spinal medulla, projecting the soul by mantras sacred and ancient, to the Astral worlds of Stars Al-Med Hum".

Stars Al-Med Hum was recorded and produced by the band themselves and both mixed and mastered by Nekelmu Ilu. The latter also created the album's cover artwork.

Tracklisting:

"Alignment I Fa Ra On"

"Alignment II TEI Re Re Re"

"Alignment III Ana Hat"

"Alignment IV La Ra"

"Alignment V Egi Pto"

Album stream:

Trailer:

Lineup:

Acherontas V.Priest

Aldra-Al-Melekh

Karl NE/Nachzehrer