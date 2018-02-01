SHIELDS Announce Death Of Guitarist GEORGE CHRISTIE

London, UK-based metal/hardcore band, Shields, has announced the passing of guitarist George Christie on January 31st, 2018.

The band have released the following statement: "There is no easy way to say this. On the 31st of January our guitarist George Christie took his own life. He was the most empathetic, kind and generous person we ever met in our lives and we were lucky to call him our best friend and fellow band member.

"We don’t want to disclose any more information about his passing out of respect for his family, please don’t ask. Those who need to know, know. We will have more to say once time has passed.

"Thank you, Sam, Joe, Alex, Lawrence."