SHINEDOWN Announce Deep Dive Tour For Spring 2020

November 11, 2019, an hour ago

"Spring 2020 dates in the US of A have arrived and nothing about this tour is ordinary, folks..." states Shinedown.

"We're giving deep dive a whole new meaning. Join us as we perform b-sides, deep cuts, plus the singles you know and love. Incredible cities, epic venues, entirely new setlists... We promise you this is a night you can't miss out on. Pre-sales start Tuesday, November 12th at 10am local time and public on-sale + VIP packages will be available on Friday, November 15th at 10 am local time."

Confirmed dates are as listed:

April
15 - Tivoli Theatre - Chattanooga, TN
17 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL
18 - Central Florida Fairgrounds Warehouse - Orlando, FL
19 - Township Auditorium - Columbia, SC
21 - Piedmont Hall - Greensboro, NC
22 - Johnny Mercer Theatre - Savannah, GA
25 - Orpheum Theatre - Memphis, TN
26 - Robinson Center - Little Rock, AR
28 - Louisville Palace Theatre - Louisville, KY

May
1 - Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino - Lake Charles, LA
2 - Revention Music Center - Houston, TX
3 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX
5 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX
6 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX
8 - Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa - Catoosa, OK
11 - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center - Midland, TX
12 - The Plaza Theater Performing Arts Center - El Paso, TX
14 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA
15 - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Indio, CA
16 - Harrah's Resort - Valley Center, CA
18 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA
19 - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV

 

 



