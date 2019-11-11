SHINEDOWN Announce Deep Dive Tour For Spring 2020

"Spring 2020 dates in the US of A have arrived and nothing about this tour is ordinary, folks..." states Shinedown.

"We're giving deep dive a whole new meaning. Join us as we perform b-sides, deep cuts, plus the singles you know and love. Incredible cities, epic venues, entirely new setlists... We promise you this is a night you can't miss out on. Pre-sales start Tuesday, November 12th at 10am local time and public on-sale + VIP packages will be available on Friday, November 15th at 10 am local time."

Confirmed dates are as listed:

April

15 - Tivoli Theatre - Chattanooga, TN

17 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

18 - Central Florida Fairgrounds Warehouse - Orlando, FL

19 - Township Auditorium - Columbia, SC

21 - Piedmont Hall - Greensboro, NC

22 - Johnny Mercer Theatre - Savannah, GA

25 - Orpheum Theatre - Memphis, TN

26 - Robinson Center - Little Rock, AR

28 - Louisville Palace Theatre - Louisville, KY

May

1 - Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino - Lake Charles, LA

2 - Revention Music Center - Houston, TX

3 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

5 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

6 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

8 - Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa - Catoosa, OK

11 - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center - Midland, TX

12 - The Plaza Theater Performing Arts Center - El Paso, TX

14 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

15 - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Indio, CA

16 - Harrah's Resort - Valley Center, CA

18 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

19 - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV