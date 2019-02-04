SHINEDOWN Announces Summer Dates On Attention Attention World Tour

Shinedown has announced new summer tour dates on their 2019 Attention Attention World Tour, beginning June 21st through July 27th. Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up, and Broken Hands will support Shinedown on these coast-to-coast dates produced by Live Nation.

Fan club pr-esale begins February 5th at 10 AM, local time. Citi is the official pre-sale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 5th at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, February 7th at 10 PM, local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete pre-sale details visit citiprivatepass.com. General on-sale begins February 8th at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com. Full routing below. For more details, please visit shinedown.com.

Dates:

June

21 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

23 - Simpsonville, SC - CCMB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville *

25 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

26 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater *

28 - Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *

29 - Westbrook, ME - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row *

July

1 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *

3 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

5 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

6 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

9 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach *

10 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion *

12 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival

13 - Detroit, MI - Riff Fest at DTE Energy Music Theatre

14 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

18 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre *

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre *

21 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre *

24 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center *

26 - Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center *

27 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *

* Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up, and Broken Hands supporting

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)