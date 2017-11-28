SHINEDOWN - Brent Smith, Eric Bass Perform "Second Chance" In Bed For Giving Tuesday; Video Available

This #GivingTuesday, Brent Smith and Eric Bass of Shinedown perform "Second Chance" in bed for sick kids stuck in theirs for Children's Cancer Association.

"We are asking everybody to give the healing power of music to those who need it most today," says Shinedown. "We challenge you to sing a song from bed for sick kids across the country who can’t get out of bed." #BedstockChallenge

Bedstock.com is a one-of-a-kind, life-changing online music festival, where artists play from bed for sick kids stuck in theirs. It helps raise funds and awareness for MyMusicRx, a program that delivers the healing power of music to hospitalized kids across the country.

A press release reads: We’re excited to be bringing Bedstock back for year 4, “Bigger and Bedder” than ever with amazing in-bed performances from artists like Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas, Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, The Breeders, and many more. This November 28th nearly 100 artists will perform from their beds as a show of solidarity with thousands of sick kids spending the holidays in hospital beds. You can support us this #GivingTuesday by sharing this video and donating at bedstock.com, where you can check out more performances.

MyMusicRx is the flagship program of the Children’s Cancer Association who believes #JoyMatters and #MusicHeals. Our bedside and digital music medicine programs engage hospitalized kids across the country, relieving stress, anxiety, and perception of pain. MyMusicRx teams utilize state of the art music carts stocked with teaching quality instruments for kids to explore, and iPads loaded with music games and apps. Online, MyMusicRx.org features exclusive artist greetings, concerts, music lessons and curated content from across the web. Visit joyrx.org/mymusicrx to learn more and make a difference today.