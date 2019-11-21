SHINEDOWN, CANDLEBOX, HINDER, POP EVIL, THREE DOORS DOWN, OTHERWISE, ADELITAS WAY And SAVING ABEL Help WAYLAND End The Stigma Against Mental Health With "I'm Not Alright" Song; Audio Streaming

Michigan rockers, Wayland, will release their new single, “I’m Not Alright", on December 4 via Fearlyss Entertainment. Written by Phillip Vilenski and Mitchel Arnold of the band, along with Brandon “BSAMZ” Sammons, (Bad Wolves.)

Grammy award nominated artist and industry veteran Keith Nelson, (Buckcherry, Blackberry Smoke, Alice Cooper, Ricky Warwick) cowrote the track, recorded, produced, and co-engineered it in North Hollywood, California. The track was co-engineered and mixed by Jun Murakawa (Tool, Slipknot, Chris Cornell, Chevelle) and mastered by Dave Collins, (Alice In Chains, The Avett Brothers, Metallica.) Listen here.

“I’m Not Alright” is what will become an instant rock anthem with its real, blaring, vintage guitar tones, memorable chanting choruses, soaring vocals, and bluesy riffs which help tell the story of what it is really about: bringing awareness to the topic of mental health. The song’s “soul” purpose is letting people know that being "not alright” is actually not a problem, but an opportunity to get better.

The song is energetic and fun, which is not something you would expect when describing a mental health song, but lead guitar player and founding member, Phillip Vilenski explains, “life itself is about being not alright. It is not a place of weakness, but actually the place where change and growth is born, where the magic happens. Admitting you are not okay is your place of power and strength.”

With help from their friends in Shinedown (pictured above), Three Doors Down, Hinder, Candlebox, Adelita’s Way, Pop Evil, Otherwise, and Saving Abel, Wayland has started the “I’m Not Alright” challenge, encouraging people to speak up and change the conversation. They explain mental health is just like physical health, and it is a priority all the time, not limited to a stigma or a diagnosis.

Wayland has joined forces on this release with international non-profit LIVIN, an organization whose mission statement "it ain't weak to speak," will help inspire anyone that is not alright to each out.

Wayland is a six time charting rock band hailing from a town of the same name in Michigan. Starting off by touring the world with performance group, The Young Americans teaching children music, their understanding that music is medicine has been their dharma ever since. Wayland toured three hundred days per year for eight years shaking every hand of every individual Wayland Warrior they made along the way, instilling their midwestern work ethic and sense of gratitude in everything they did. Wayland’s mission is to administer the very medicine that is their music dose by dose, town by town, every night they can.