SHINEDOWN Guitarist ZACH MYERS Resumes Solo Acoustic Tour Next Week
February 26, 2017, 44 minutes ago
Shinedown guitarist Zach Myers will unplug for a 15-date acoustic solo tour of The US beginning next week; confirmed shows are as listed:
February
28 - Bristol, TN - Patton Crosswhite
March
1 - Charlotte, NC - Amo's South End
2 - Fredricksburg, VA - Hard Times Cafe
3 - Boonsboro, MD - The Stage House
4 - Vienna, VA - Jammin' Java - Early Show
5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore SoundStage
7 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus 360
8 - Philadelphia, PA - The Grape Room
10 - Ft Wayne, IN - the Rusty Spur
11 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
12 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
17 - Valparaiso, IL - Big Shots - Early Show
18 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory
19 - Cleveland,OH - House Of Blues
Fan-filmed footage of Myers performing "I Dare You" live at The Mystique Casino in Dubuque, IA on February 9th can be viewed below.