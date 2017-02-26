SHINEDOWN Guitarist ZACH MYERS Resumes Solo Acoustic Tour Next Week

Shinedown guitarist Zach Myers will unplug for a 15-date acoustic solo tour of The US beginning next week; confirmed shows are as listed:

February

28 - Bristol, TN - Patton Crosswhite

March

1 - Charlotte, NC - Amo's South End

2 - Fredricksburg, VA - Hard Times Cafe

3 - Boonsboro, MD - The Stage House

4 - Vienna, VA - Jammin' Java - Early Show

5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore SoundStage

7 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus 360

8 - Philadelphia, PA - The Grape Room

10 - Ft Wayne, IN - the Rusty Spur

11 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

12 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

17 - Valparaiso, IL - Big Shots - Early Show

18 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory

19 - Cleveland,OH - House Of Blues

Fan-filmed footage of Myers performing "I Dare You" live at The Mystique Casino in Dubuque, IA on February 9th can be viewed below.