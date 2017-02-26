SHINEDOWN Guitarist ZACH MYERS Resumes Solo Acoustic Tour Next Week

February 26, 2017, 44 minutes ago

Shinedown guitarist Zach Myers will unplug for a 15-date acoustic solo tour of The US beginning next week; confirmed shows are as listed: 

February
28 - Bristol, TN - Patton Crosswhite

March
1 - Charlotte, NC - Amo's South End
2 - Fredricksburg, VA - Hard Times Cafe
3 - Boonsboro, MD - The Stage House
4 - Vienna, VA - Jammin' Java - Early Show
5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore SoundStage
7 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus 360
8 - Philadelphia, PA - The Grape Room
10 - Ft Wayne, IN - the Rusty Spur
11 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
12 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
17 - Valparaiso, IL - Big Shots - Early Show
18 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory
19 - Cleveland,OH - House Of Blues

Fan-filmed footage of Myers performing "I Dare You" live at The Mystique Casino in Dubuque, IA on February 9th can be viewed below.

 

 

