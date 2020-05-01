SHINEDOWN Issue Extended Preview Of New Charitable Song "Atlas Falls"

"Our new song 'Atlas Falls' offers a message of optimism and faith in humanity. The anthem reassures us that when times get tough, we will hold each other up and stand tall," says Shinedown.

"We've partnered with an incredible organization, Direct Relief, who are doing important work globally to help the medical community receive protective equipment and essential medical supplies they need to combat COVID-19. Download the new song 'Atlas Falls' with the purchase of a special t-shirt (pictured below) and 100% of proceeds will benefit Direct Relief. To kick this off, we’ll be donating 20K to Direct Relief and hope you’ll join us."

"We need music, and each other, now more than ever as we all are witnessing a global pandemic, unlike anything we’ve ever seen in many generations. Years ago during the writing and recording of the Amaryllis album, there was a song that meant a great deal to us titled 'Atlas Falls'. It has never been more clear to us than right now, that the time has come for the never before heard song, 'Atlas Falls' to arrive."

(Photo - Sanjay Parikh)