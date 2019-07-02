SHINEDOWN Release Animated Music Video For "Monsters" Single

Shinedown has unveiled their new animated video for “Monsters”. The track currently sits at #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart for the second week in a row and has amassed nearly 15 million streams.

Animated by Toon53 Productions, “Monsters” explores the ever-present demons and self-sabotaging inner voices that we all battle.

"Monsters" recently scored Shinedown their 14th #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart, the second most in chart history, and continues their record of the most Rock Airplay Top 10s ever. Every one of Shinedown’s 25 consecutive singles has reached Top 5 on the Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart, an unparalleled achievement.

Shinedown recently announced new fall tour dates on their 2019 Attention Attention World Tour, produced by Frank Productions, beginning September 17 through October 19. Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria and Savage After Midnight will support on select dates. For more details, visit Shinedown.com.

September

17 - Roanoke, VA - The Berglund Center ^

19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live %

20 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center ^

24 - Laval, QC - Place Bell ^ ~

25 - Quebec City, QC - VideoTron Center ^ ~

27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center ^

28 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center ^

October

1 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

2 - La Crosse, WI - La Crosse Center ^

4 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center ^

6 - Mankato, MN - Mankato Civic Center ^

8 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center ^

9 - Winnipeg, MN - Bell MTS Place ^ ~

11 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre ^ ~

12 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre ^ ~

13 - Calgary, AB - Stampede Corral ^ ~

15 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre ^ ~

16 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre ^ ~

18 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center ^

19 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena ^

^ - Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria, Savage After Midnight supporting

% - Papa Roach and Savage After Midnight supporting

~ - Not a Frank Productions date