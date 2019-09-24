SHINEDOWN Release "Attention Attention" Music Video

Multi-platinum rock band, Shinedown, has unveiled the music video for their new radio single, "Attention Attention", which was directed by Bill Yukich (Beyoncé, Marilyn Manson, Wiz Khalifa) and serves as the next visual instalment in the story of the Attention Attention album. Watch the video below.

Frontman Brent Smith shares, “As we embark on the next chapter of Attention Attention we arrive in a world, with a much different stream of consciousness then the previous 4 Chapters. This Chapter dubbed “The Alarm” begs the question... Is reality even real?”

Shinedown recently launched their fall tour, produced by Frank Productions. Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria and Savage After Midnight will support on select dates. For more details, visit Shinedown.com.

September

24 - Laval, QC - Place Bell ^ ~

25 - Quebec City, QC - VideoTron Center ^ ~

27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center ^

28 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center ^

October

1 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

2 - La Crosse, WI - La Crosse Center ^

4 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center ^

6 - Mankato, MN - Mankato Civic Center ^

8 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center ^

9 - Winnipeg, MN - Bell MTS Place ^ ~

11 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre ^ ~

12 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre ^ ~

13 - Calgary, AB - Stampede Corral ^ ~

15 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre ^ ~

16 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre ^ ~

18 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center ^

19 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena ^

^ - Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria, Savage After Midnight supporting

% - Papa Roach and Savage After Midnight supporting

~ - Not a Frank Productions date