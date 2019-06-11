SHINEDOWN Release "Monsters" Music Video

Shinedown have released a video for their new single "Monsters", featured on the Attention Attention album. Check it out below:

Shinedown recently announced new fall tour dates on their 2019 Attention Attention World Tour, produced by Frank Productions, beginning September 17 through October 19. Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria and Savage After Midnight will support on select dates. For more details, visit Shinedown.com.

September

17 - Roanoke, VA - The Berglund Center ^

19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live %

20 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center ^

24 - Laval, QC - Place Bell ^ ~

25 - Quebec City, QC - VideoTron Center ^ ~

27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center ^

28 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center ^

October

1 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

2 - La Crosse, WI - La Crosse Center ^

4 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center ^

6 - Mankato, MN - Mankato Civic Center ^

8 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center ^

9 - Winnipeg, MN - Bell MTS Place ^ ~

11 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre ^ ~

12 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre ^ ~

13 - Calgary, AB - Stampede Corral ^ ~

15 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre ^ ~

16 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre ^ ~

18 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center ^

19 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena ^

^ - Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria, Savage After Midnight supporting

% - Papa Roach and Savage After Midnight supporting

~ - Not a Frank Productions date