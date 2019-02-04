SHINEDOWN Release New Live Video For "Get Up"

Shinedown has issued a new video for their anthemic single “Get Up”. The clip, which can be seen below, is comprised of a collection of behind-the-scenes moments on tour and live footage from the road that gives an inside look into the powerful moments that “Get Up” is fostering between Shinedown and their fans.

The uplifting #1 Active Rock hit has amassed more than 27 million total streams, galvanizing listeners around the globe with its offer of hope, empathy and encouragement in the face of personal struggles. The powerful song speaks to the human spirit in a time of need, something that frontman Brent Smith is deeply connected to after battling his own personal demons.

“Get Up” became a light in the darkness, born out of Brent watching his friend, Shinedown bassist Eric Bass, deal with clinical depression. When Brent put pen to paper, a beautiful, universal song rooted in Brent and Eric’s raw vulnerability took shape. Reaching far beyond any genre or label, “Get Up” quickly began resonating, breaking a new record for Shinedown by giving the band the most Rock Airplay Top 10s ever and their 13th #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs Chart (the second most in the history of the chart, tied with Van Halen), and becoming a fan favorite at arena shows on tour where the crowd response is palpable.

Here's the original video for “Get Up”, released in August 2018:

Shinedown has announced new summer tour dates on their 2019 Attention Attention World Tour, beginning June 21st through July 27th. Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up, and Broken Hands will support Shinedown on these coast-to-coast dates produced by Live Nation.

Fan club pre-sale begins February 5th at 10 AM, local time. Citi is the official pre-sale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 5th at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, February 7th at 10 PM, local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete pre-sale details visit citiprivatepass.com. General on-sale begins February 8th at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com. Full routing below. For more details, please visit shinedown.com.

Dates:

June

21 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

23 - Simpsonville, SC - CCMB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville *

25 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

26 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater *

28 - Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *

29 - Westbrook, ME - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row *

July

1 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *

3 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

5 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

6 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

9 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach *

10 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion *

12 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival

13 - Detroit, MI - Riff Fest at DTE Energy Music Theatre

14 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

18 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre *

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre *

21 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre *

24 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center *

26 - Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center *

27 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *

* Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up, and Broken Hands supporting