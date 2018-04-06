SHINEDOWN Release "The Human Radio" Music Video

Shinedown has released a video for "The Human Radio", a track from their upcoming sixth studio album Attention Attention, out May 4th via Atlantic Records. Watch the clip below.

Attention Attention is available for pre-order now at all DSPs and each pre-order will include an instant download of "The Human Radio" and “Devil”. Deluxe album bundles are available at the official Shinedown webstore here, including the limited transparent yellow colored double vinyl, a 3’ x 5’ flag and exclusive “Attention” and “Devil” t-shirts. The first 500 Ultimate Vinyl and first 500 Ultimate CD bundle purchasers will receive a signed copy of the album.

The 14-track album, Shinedown’s most raw and personal to date, is a mental, emotional and physical journey that follows an individual from life’s lowest lows to the highest highs as anxieties dissipate and demons disappear. The ominous album opener and lead single “Devil” is a rush of unpredictable rhythms and roaring guitars that sets the stage for what’s to come. The story that unfolds as the album progresses is a powerful and enduring statement about the resolve of the human spirit, our will to overcome struggles, and the importance of respecting and leaning on one another. On “Kill Your Conscience,” a percussive march and a snarling refrain are instigated by the pitfalls of social media. Elsewhere, “Get Up” is an encouraging lyrical ode set to lush piano chords that speaks to struggles with depression. The energized distortion of “The Human Radio” is a rousing call to action to keep fighting together for survival and truth. Album closer “Brilliant” packs a punch as fears finally evaporate and strength returns. Given the deeply personal nature of the record, Shinedown went in-house for production for the time ever, enlisting bassist Eric Bass to produce and mix the album in its entirety. Attention Attention ushers in Shinedown’s biggest and boldest chapter yet, as they once again uproot convention and deliver a cinematic and poignant body of work.

Shinedown will be hitting the road for a world tour beginning March 23rd. Dates and ticket details here.

Attention Attention tracklisting:

"The Entrance"

"Devil"

"Black Soul"

"Attention Attention"

"Kill Your Conscience"

"Pyro"

"Monsters"

"Darkside"

"Creatures"

"Evolve"

"Get Up"

"Special"

"The Human Radio"

"Brilliant"

"The Human Radio" video:

"Devil" video:

This summer, rock fans across the country should prepare to be rocked hard when the Godsmack/Shinedown co-headlining summer tour hits more than 30 cities. Produced by Live Nation, the six-week outdoor amphitheater tour kicks off July 22nd and make stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Atlanta, New York and many more before wrapping September 2nd. Tickets are available at LiveNation.com.

Tour dates:

July

22 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre + &

24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater +

25 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino * +

27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre + &

28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center + &

29 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena * +

31 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center +

August

2 - West Valley City, UY - USANA Amphitheatre + &

3 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Las Vegas Events Center +

4 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre + &

6 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater + &

8 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater +

11 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman + &

12 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion + &

14 - North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena ^

15 - Biloxi, MS - Coast Coliseum ^

16 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood ^

18 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amph ^

19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live ^ &

21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^

22 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre ^ &

25 - Mansfield, MA - XFINITY Center ^ &

26 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion ^ &

28 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion ^ &

29 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater ^

31 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^ &

September

1 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ^ &

2 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^ &

+ - Like A Storm supporting

^ - Red Sun Rising supporting

& - Part of Ticket to Rock bundle

* - indicates a non-Live Nation show

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)