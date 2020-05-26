SHINEDOWN's Deep Dive Tour Cancelled

Shinedown have announced the cancellation of their previously rescheduled Deep Dive Tour. A message from the band follows:

"It crushes us to have to make the announcement that the #SDDeepDiveTour will have to come alive at another time. The health & safety of our fans, crew, & venue staff is of the utmost importance to us... For ticket & VIP refunds + more info on non-Deep Dive dates, please check at point of purchase.

"We love you Shinedown Nation 💛 It's never goodbye, it's just 'till next time. We will see you soon!

"See below for our full statement."



Shinedown recently released their new single “Atlas Falls”, sharing a message of optimism and faith in humanity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the lyric video below, and pick up yours here.

Until now, “Atlas Falls” had only been available in an exclusive T-shirt/song bundle for Shinedown’s fundraising relief effort for Direct Relief, one of the largest providers of humanitarian medical resources in the world. Their mission is to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations by mobilising and providing essential medical resources needed for their care. The band has raised more than $300,000 and counting (including a $20,000 donation from Shinedown that kicked it off), for the organisation which is currently working to provide personal protective equipment to frontline health workers responding to Coronavirus and essential medications and supplies for patients. 100% of proceeds from the “Atlas Falls” T-shirt go to Direct Relief - click here to purchase.

“Atlas Falls” was written eight years ago during the Amaryllis album sessions but never released. It became clear to the band that now was the right time for the song’s message to arrive. Drawing inspiration from the Greek myth of Titan Atlas, who carries a celestial sphere on his shoulders, “Atlas Falls” is a reassuring anthem that if Atlas falls, we will lift each other up in times of strife.

“The response to ‘Atlas Falls’ has been overwhelming, and Barry, Zach, Eric and I cannot say thank you enough to Shinedown Nation and everyone around the world that has supported Direct Relief during the COVID-19 response. The faith, the love, and the showing of humanity has just been incredible. ‘Atlas Falls’ is a reminder that we are at our best when we need each other, and the only way through this is together,” says Shinedown frontman Brent Smith.

“Direct Relief is so deeply grateful for the extraordinary commitment of Shinedown Nation to help keep health workers safe as they put themselves at risk to keep all of us safe,” shares Direct Relief President & CEO Thomas Tighe. “This support translates into immediate, practical help, and is such a wonderful example of everyone pulling together and doing whatever we can to protect those who are most vulnerable.”

Stay tuned for more to come from Shinedown. The band recently released a “prelude” - a sneak peek at a very special upcoming project – check it out below:

(Photo - Sanjay Parikh)