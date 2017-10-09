SHINEDOWN - SMITH & MYERS Announce Year End Tour Dates
October 9, 2017, 28 minutes ago
Tickets for the upcoming Songs for the Soul, an Intimate Acoustic Evening tour with Smith & Myers - featuring Brent Smith and Zach Myers of Shinedown - are now on sale.
“Zach and I are extremely excited to be bringing the Smith & Myers tour, to a city near you. We feel this will be a unique and intimate experience for our fans and what better time to celebrate but during the holiday season. See you at the show!” - Brent Smith - Shinedown.
Confirmed dates are as listed:
December
1 - Revolution Live - Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 - House Of Blues - Orlando, FL
4 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD
5 - The Queen - Wilmington, DE
6 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA
8 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ
9 - Cone Denim Entertainment Center - Greensboro, NC
11 - Cannery Ballroom - Nashville, TN
12 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA
14 - Soul Kitchen - Mobile, AL
15 - New Daisy Theatre - Memphis, TN
16 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO
18 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI
19 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI
20 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI
January
4 - Majestic Madison - Madison, WI
5 - Green Bay Distillery - Ashwaubenon, WI
6 - The Forge - Joliet, IL