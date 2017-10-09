SHINEDOWN - SMITH & MYERS Announce Year End Tour Dates

Tickets for the upcoming Songs for the Soul, an Intimate Acoustic Evening tour with Smith & Myers - featuring Brent Smith and Zach Myers of Shinedown - are now on sale.

“Zach and I are extremely excited to be bringing the Smith & Myers tour, to a city near you. We feel this will be a unique and intimate experience for our fans and what better time to celebrate but during the holiday season. See you at the show!” - Brent Smith - Shinedown.

Confirmed dates are as listed:

December

1 - Revolution Live - Fort Lauderdale, FL

2 - House Of Blues - Orlando, FL

4 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

5 - The Queen - Wilmington, DE

6 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

8 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

9 - Cone Denim Entertainment Center - Greensboro, NC

11 - Cannery Ballroom - Nashville, TN

12 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

14 - Soul Kitchen - Mobile, AL

15 - New Daisy Theatre - Memphis, TN

16 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

18 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

19 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

20 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

January

4 - Majestic Madison - Madison, WI

5 - Green Bay Distillery - Ashwaubenon, WI

6 - The Forge - Joliet, IL



