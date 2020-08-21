SHINEDOWN – SMITH & MYERS To Release New Album In October; Singles Streaming

Smith & Myers, the duo comprising multi-platinum artists Brent Smith and Zach Myers (one half of Shinedown) - have released two new tracks from their forthcoming full-length album, Smith & Myers Volume 1, out October 9 via Atlantic Records, alongside a brand new music video.

“Not Mad Enough” was written in the immediate aftermath of George Floyd’s death, expressing the intense emotions that followed and lay bare a plea for racial justice through direct, urgent lyrics over acoustic guitar. The song is paired with the release of the duo's poignant take on “Rockin’ In The Free World,” highlighting that Neil Young’s timeless lyrics are just as relevant today.

“We’ve spent a great deal of time and energy making sure this project is completely authentic. The main reason Smith & Myers exists has to do with the fans. A project that was born from multiple requests over the years, has now evolved into its true identity. Make no mistake - it’s about the songs, it’s about the story, and above all it’s about the message,” says Brent Smith.

“It was an odd time to make a record at the beginning of a global pandemic, but the state of the world is reflected in the art we made on this album. It was some of the most creative times I’ve ever had as a musician or a songwriter. For the covers, we felt that we should approach them as a duo as if we had written the song modern day. With the originals, Brent and I had never discussed some of this subject matter before and we dug so deep while also touching on a world that’s rapidly changing around us the last eight months. We felt it would be disingenuous not to touch on social issues we ALL face as humans. We put a lot into this album and we truly hope you enjoy listening to it,” says Zach Myers.

The tracks are an introduction to Smith & Myers’ eloquent songcraft, indelible melodies and glorious vocals created with nothing more than a microphone and an instrument or two. Smith & Myers Volume 1 is available for pre-order here and features five original tunes and five re-imaginings of fan-submitted songs including Post Malone’s “Better Now,” INXS’ “Never Tear Us Apart,” The Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” and The Zutons’ “Valerie” (popularised by Mark Ronson & Amy Winehouse).

With two hearts and one truth, lifelong musicians, long standing friends and eternal brothers, Brent Smith and Zach Myers put forth a body of work encompassing vulnerability, fearlessness, honesty, outrage, love and understanding. Smith & Myers Volume 1, produced by GRAMMY Award-winner and longtime collaborator Dave Bassett, is the duo’s first full-length album and first original music since releasing a pair of acoustic cover EPs, Acoustic Sessions, Part 1 and Acoustic Sessions, Part 2, in 2014 when fans first fell in the love with the magic that is created between Brent and Zach in the studio and on stage, leading to Smith & Myers live shows that sold out instantly. With no boundaries on what their songwriting could discuss on the new album, Brent and Zach touch on a range of subject, including personal topics they’ve left largely unexplored until now, to commentary on children being ripped from their parents at the border, to the reactive nature of social media, to our national reckoning with racial and systemic injustice - focusing not on politics, but on right and wrong and our connection as human beings.

Smith & Myers are set to bring their powerful live performance to a string of drive-in concert locations around Pennsylvania, PA, including Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park Parking Lot on September 3, Scranton’s Circle Drive-In on September 18, and Butler’s Starlight Drive-In on September 19.

Tracklisting:

“Not Mad Enough”

“Rockin’ In The Free World”

“The Weight Of It All”

“Better Now”

“Panic”

“Never Tear Us Apart”

“Coast To Coast”

“Valerie”

“Since You Were Mine”

“Unchained Melody”

