SHINEDOWN - Writing For New Album Will Begin In "Late May, Beginning Of June"

During April and May, Shinedown will be on the road with their Deep Dive Tour, during which the band will play "b-sides, deep cuts, plus the singles you know and love." The complete routing can be found below.

Ahead of that trek, Shinedown vocalist Brent Smith appeared on KLOS radio show Whiplash, hosted by Full Metal Jackie. During that interview, Brent was asked about the follow-up to Shinedown's 2018 album Attention, Attention. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

"When I'm on the road, I don't write songs; just because I can't compartmentalize. I look at it like two machines - there's the road and then there's the studio. When it's time for us to develop the next idea for a new album, we need to be off the road for a moment... to start figuring out what we're going to say this time, and how we look at things, how we see things."

"We're not really gonna start writing it, I don't believe, until after the Deep Dive tour, so we're not looking at even beginning Shinedown Seven, the writing phase, until probably late May, the beginning of June this year. I'm hoping to have a record out by June of 2021. But also me and (Shinedown guitarist) Zach Myers, we're gonna be going into the studio in Malibu to work on the second installment of a brand new Smith & Myers record, which hopefully is gonna be released by August of this year — maybe at the latest October. But we're gonna do a double album, so we're gonna do 10 covers, or tributes — however you wanna put it — and we're gonna do, for the first time, 10 original songs, me and Zach, for that project. So, we've got a lot of creative going on right now."

April

15 - Tivoli Theatre - Chattanooga, TN

17 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

18 - Central Florida Fairgrounds Warehouse - Orlando, FL

19 - Township Auditorium - Columbia, SC

21 - Piedmont Hall - Greensboro, NC

22 - Johnny Mercer Theatre - Savannah, GA

25 - Orpheum Theatre - Memphis, TN

26 - Robinson Center - Little Rock, AR

28 - Louisville Palace Theatre - Louisville, KY

May

1 - Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino - Lake Charles, LA

2 - Revention Music Center - Houston, TX

3 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

5 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

6 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

8 - Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa - Catoosa, OK

11 - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center - Midland, TX

12 - The Plaza Theater Performing Arts Center - El Paso, TX

14 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

15 - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Indio, CA

16 - Harrah's Resort - Valley Center, CA

18 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

19 - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV