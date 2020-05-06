SHINING BLACK Feat. MARK BOALS, OLAF THORSEN To Release Self-Titled Debut In July; "Just Another Day" Single Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the release of Shining Black's self-titled debut album, on July 10. Shining Black is the new band featuring vocalist Mark Boals (Yngwie Malmsteen, Ring Of Fire, Royal Hunt), and guitarist Olaf Thorsen (Labyrinth, Vision Divine).

Pre-order the album here, and listen to the first single, "Just Another Day", below.

Shining Black's self-titled debut showcases cutting edge melodic metal songwriting techniques from Thorsen combined with the outstanding vocal abilities of Boals. The roots of this new metal collaboration go back to the year 2014 when the Italian power/progressive metal band Labyrinth was faced with the dilemma of moving forward without their long-time singer Roberto Tiranti. After much consideration, the band chose to work with none other than Mark Boals and started to work on new songs which would have been released on the band’s next album; however, the busy schedule kept by Mark did not fit in with the recording plans the band had at the time. Therefore, Labyrinth after some years on hiatus went ahead with a new record (Architecture Of A God) once again with Tiranti.

Despite not getting to work together, Mark and Ölaf remained in touch and when the occasion arose, by suggestion from Frontiers, the two artists took the opportunity to work together. Thus the Shining Black project was born. All in all, this is a fabulous melodic metal record which the Frontiers label is beyond proud to present to all the discerning metal fans out there.

Tracklisting:

"The House Of The Fallen Souls"

"The Boogeyman"

"My Life"

"A Sad Song"

"Shining Black"

"Just Another Day"

"Where Are Your Gods"

"The Carousel"

"The Day We Said Goodbye"

"We Fall"

"Just Another Day":

Lineup:

Mark Boals - Vocals

Olaf Thorsen - Guitars

Oleg Smirnoff - Keyboards

Nik Mazzucconi - Bass

Matt Peruzzi - Drums