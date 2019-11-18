SHIRAZ LANE Announce Headline Shows Finland, Germany, Netherlands And Austria

After successful shows in Brazil, Shiraz Lane will be touring in their home country: six gigs in six cities in Finland during the holiday season. They have also issued the following update:

"We are thrilled to announce that we shall return to Central Europe in February / March of 2020. It’s time to step up the game since yours truly will be headlining the entertainment of the evening. The tour consists mostly of German dates, but we have managed to sneak in one show in the beautiful city of Vienna, Austria and one in Tilburg, Netherlands, to compete on which country takes the prize for the loudest audience and best beers. Just kidding...

We hope to see all of you Rock N’ Rollers out there to show your support, because together we will make this tour an unforgettable musical tornado! New songs, new show and a million volts of aural energy will be delivered. This tour will also feature our exceptional friends with anti-gravitational skills – Block Buster and Temple Balls will be taking a leap of faith by joining us on this caravan blessed by the Gods of Rock N’ Roll. Secure your tickets and join The Shiraz Lane Revolution!"

Shiraz Lane on tour:

December (with Lost Society, Arion, Wheel)

26 - Lutakko, Jyväskylä, Finland

27 - Apollo, Turku, Finland

28 - Tuiskula, Nivala, Finland

29 - Teatria, Oulu, Finland

30 - Nosturi, Helsinki, Finland

31 - Pakkahuone, Tampere, Finland

February

8-13 - Monsters of Rock Cruise - Miami, FL

27 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

28 - Eventhall Airport - Regensberg, Germany

29 - Rockpalast - Bochum, Germany

March

1 - Little Devil - Tilburg, Netherlands

3 - Hafenklang, Hamburg, Germany

4 - Blue Shell, Cologne, Germany

5 - Maze Club, Berlin, Germany

6 - Escape, Vienna, Austria

7 - Paunchy Cats - Lichtenfels, Germany