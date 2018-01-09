SHIRAZ LANE Premier "People Like Us" Music Video

The sophomore album from Finland’s Shiraz Lane, Carnival Days, will be released on February 23rd. A music video for the album track "People Like Us" is available for streaming below.

Pre-order the album here. The band has also launched a PledgeMusic campaign with album pre-orders and rarities, here.

Tracklisting:

"Carnival Days"

"The Crown"

"Harder To Breathe"

"Tidal Wave"

"Gotta Be Real"

"People Like Us"

"Shangri-La"

"War Of Mine"

"Shot Of Life"

"Hope"

"Reincarnation"

"People Like Us" video:

"Carnival Days":

"Harder To Breathe” video:

An album release show and party will take place in Helsinki at Nosturi on March 3rd. Tickets available here.