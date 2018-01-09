SHIRAZ LANE Premier "People Like Us" Music Video

January 9, 2018, 2 hours ago

news hard rock shiraz lane

The sophomore album from Finland’s Shiraz Lane, Carnival Days, will be released on February 23rd. A music video for the album track "People Like Us" is available for streaming below.

Pre-order the album here. The band has also launched a PledgeMusic campaign with album pre-orders and rarities, here.

Tracklisting:

"Carnival Days"
"The Crown"
"Harder To Breathe"
"Tidal Wave"
"Gotta Be Real"
"People Like Us"
"Shangri-La"
"War Of Mine"
"Shot Of Life"
"Hope"
"Reincarnation"

"People Like Us" video:

"Carnival Days":

"Harder To Breathe” video:

An album release show and party will take place in Helsinki at Nosturi on March 3rd. Tickets available here.

