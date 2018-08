Finland’s Shiraz Lane have released an official music video for "The Crown", a track from the band's Carnival Days album, released back in February. Watch below.

Tracklisting:

"Carnival Days"

"The Crown"

"Harder To Breathe"

"Tidal Wave"

"Gotta Be Real"

"People Like Us"

"Shangri-La"

"War Of Mine"

"Shot Of Life"

"Hope"

"Reincarnation"

"The Crown" video:

"People Like Us" video:

"Harder To Breathe” video: