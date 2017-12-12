SHIRAZ LANE To Release Carnival Days Album In February; Title Track Streaming

The sophomore album from Finland’s Shiraz Lane, Carnival Days, will be released on February 23rd. The album's title track is available for streaming below.

Says the band: "Carnival Days is a record we are sincerely proud of and feel like this is a step closer to the core of our spirit as a band. We think this album portrays Shiraz Lane in a new light demonstrating musical maturity and growth, while simultaneously redeeming the potential and expectations of our fans as well as ourselves. We entered the album construction process well prepared, and with the help of our producer Per Aldeheim (Def Leppard, Soilwork, Lambretta) we found a perfect working rhythm and style to progress and make our material shine both compositionally and production wise. In addition, we have drawn inspiration from a wider range challenging ourselves to look beyond the conventional boundaries and traditional frameworks of rock music to create a package of high variety with surprising twists and turns and still being able to fabricate a uniform and symbiotic album. Hopefully this spectrum of emotion will be appreciated and cherished dearly by the large audience, as we certainly think it is worthy of."

Pre-order the album here. The band has also launched a PledgeMusic campaign with album pre-orders and rarities, here.

Tracklisting:

"Carnival Days"

"The Crown"

"Harder To Breathe"

"Tidal Wave"

"Gotta Be Real"

"People Like Us"

"Shangri-La"

"War Of Mine"

"Shot Of Life"

"Hope"

"Reincarnation"

"Carnival Days":

"Harder To Breathe”:

An album release show and party will take place in Helsinki at Nosturi on March 3rd. Tickets available here.