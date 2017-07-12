SHIRAZ LANE To Tour Europe With BROTHER FIRETRIBE This Fall

Finnish young rock dynamite Shiraz Lane will return to European venues in October and November 2017, supporting their great fellow countrymen Brother Firetribe, who are celebrating their 15th anniversary this year.

Shiraz Lane´s been working on their second album in Stockholm for the whole year with a Swedish songwriter/ producer Per Aldeheim (Def Leppard, Pain, Fatboy, Soilwork). The album will be out in early 2018, and the guys are super happy about both with their results in the studio and these upcoming fall live dates:

"We are extremely excited to join forces and support Brother Firetribe through Europe during the upcoming autumn of 2017. It will be a pleasure to revisit some of the awesome venues and embrace the atmosphere we were so warmly welcomed on our last tour, and are thrilled to bring our caravan to new destinations for your eyes and ears to witness. You might even have an exclusive chance to hear some new material we have been working so hard on throughout the year. Perhaps we might even release a single before the leaves fall from the trees? Time will tell..!”

Shiraz Lane will continue the album´s vocal recordings in Gröndahl Studios in this month and will play live this summer still in Üferrock (DE), Summer Breeze (DE) and Hair Metal Heaven (UK), before focusing on the European tour, beginning on October 11th.

View the dates on the tour poster below:

More Shiraz Lane dates will be announced later this year.