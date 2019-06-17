SHOCK NARCOTIC Featuring Members Of THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, BATTLECROSS To Release Debut Full-Length, New Track Streaming

Detroit grind ensemble Shock Narcotic will release their debut full-length, I Have Seen The Future And It Doesn't Work, on August 16th via Housecore Records.

Forged in 2018, Shock Narcotic features former The Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Jeff Tuttle, Child Bite vocalist Shawn Knight, current Shit Life / former The Black Dahlia Murder drummer Zach Gibson, and Battlecross bassist Don Slater, spewing forth a vicious synthesis of grind, metal, and hardcore.

Mastered by Brad Boatright (Converge, Integrity, Obituary) with guest backing vocals by Full Of Hell's Dylan Walker, the fourteen tracks that make up I Have Seen The Future And It Doesn't Work are a whirlwind of dystopian dread and existential nihilism.

The first single from I Have Seen The Future And It Doesn't Work, a song called "Pray For Paralysis", can be streamed via the audio player below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://shocknarcotic.bandcamp.com/album/i-have-seen-the-future-and-it-doesnt-work" href="http://shocknarcotic.bandcamp.com/album/i-have-seen-the-future-and-it-doesnt-work">I Have Seen The Future And It Doesn't Work by Shock Narcotic</a>

The cover art and tracklisting for I Have Seen The Future And It Doesn't Work are as follows.

"I Have Seen The Future"

"Erratic Smearing Vitals"

"Seed Shooters"

"Mutually Beneficial Subterfuge"

"Aimless Slogging"

"Offspring Hobbled"

"Smegma In The Shape Of A Man"

"Pray For Paralysis"

"Sliced Self / Multiple Lives"

"An Obsession Supreme"

"As Good As Gone"

"Perpetual Regression"

"Failure As Tradition"

"Everyone Is Forgotten"

For further details, visit Shock Narcotic on Facebook.