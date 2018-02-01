Shock Rockers GRANNY 4 BARREL Hit The Road With TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION & KOBRA AND THE LOTUS
February 1, 2018, 5 hours ago
Imagine if Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, and Alice Cooper had a grandmother that fronted a rock band... enter Granny 4 Barrel. A Neo-Victorian steampunk shock rock nightmare - she is the Matriarch of Metal. And soon, Granny will be rocking the USA - on a killer bill that also includes Texas Hippie Coalition and Kobra And The Lotus. Kicking off on April 19th in Salt Lake City, Utah, the tour will criss-cross the States until June 3rd, when the tour wraps up in Austin, Texas.
“We’re honored to be on the Year Of The Bull Tour, with all of these great bands,” says Granny. “Granny’s gonna take the bull by the horns, ride it then kick that f**ker in the nuts. I’m like a surrogate bad ass granny to all the rock ‘n’ roll children out there, and I’ll be satisfying appetites every night with a heaping plate of heavy metal!”
Confirmed Tour Dates:
April
19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
20 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway
21 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
22 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
25 - Johnson City, TN - MarX The Spot
26 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
May
3 - Louisville, KY - Trixies
5 - Winchester, VA - Blue Fox
7 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
9 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
10 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
11 - New York, NY - Kingsland
12 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
13 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels
15 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
16 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
18 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory
19 - Racine, WI - Route 20
20 - St Louis, MO - Fubar
23 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
25 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
27 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
30 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater
June
1 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club
2 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
3 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
Granny is already causing a buzz in the metal press, as evidenced by this recent quote from Brave Words - “It’s kind of creepy, slightly comical, but then you get kicked in the nuts by it.”
And the rocker, “Freak Flag,” is the first single / video of many to come (released via Mighty Loud Records and produced by Jeff Tomei), a song about being true to yourself. “The song is about freedom of expression, and not being afraid to expose who you really are. With that in mind we wanted to include extras and not just have it be the band alone.”
“We put out a casting call for eccentric people who wanted to be able to express themselves,” recalls Granny about the song’s video shoot. “People who had a special look or talent that made them unique. So many amazing people showed up for the shoot. This is what makes the video extra special, these are not ‘quote’ Hollywood actors, these are real people, looking the way they look and doing the things that they do every day… we did not modify anyone’s look or persona in anyway, this is truly authentic.”
See the visual proof:
By now, you will probably realize that Granny is a true original - “She represents freedom of expression, no limits on a person, and I channel her rage and insanity. In society, there are these stereotypes based on age, sex, race etc. Granny just shatters the mold! Her mantra is unleash your true self...make your own rules, anything is possible.” And soon, lucky fans throughout the US of A will witness the savior of rock n’ roll on a nearby concert stage - Granny 4 Barrel.