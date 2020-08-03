SHRAPNEL STORM Release "Visions Of Violent Past" Lyric Video

Finland's old-school death metal bulldozer Shrapnel Storm have announced their sophomore self-titled album, which is set to be released on August 21st via Great Dane Records.

The band has released a lyric video for the track "Visions Of Violent Past", which tells an interesting story about post-traumatic stress disorder.

Vocalist Ville “Yka” Yrjola comments on the new single: “The story behind the song ties into a repatriated soldier, who has sort of 'inverted' PTSD. Rather than resting at home, he wants to be back to the frontline in the middle of death and physical conflicts, because it's is the only place where he can feel alive."

Shrapnel Storm artwork and tracklisting:

"The Burning"

"Riding Against Dawn"

"First Blood"

"Battle Wraith"

"Triumph Of Winter"

"Heart Of Winter"

"Visions Of Violent Past"

"Coup De Grâce"

"Forsaken Gride"

"Trapped Inside War" (CD digipack bonus track)

"Riding Against Dawn":

Recommended for fans of Bolt Thrower, Memoriam, and Hail Of Bullets, further details about Shrapnel Storm can be found on Facebook.