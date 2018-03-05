SHREDDERS OF METAL - BangerTV Announces New Heavy Metal Guitar Competition Series; Video Trailer

BangerTV presents Shredders Of Metal, the first-ever heavy metal guitar competition series.

"We’re looking for you (assuming you can shred!) to compete for eternal Shredder glory.

"Here’s how to enter! Make a short video (max 3 minutes) showcasing your chops - original Shreds only please - upload to YouTube or other video site and send link via the submission form here for a chance to compete in a series of challenges before our panel of judges. All ages and genders welcome but you must play METAL!"

Important: This competition takes place in Toronto, Canada. Those asked to participate will need to cover their own travel and accommodations to Toronto for a two-day shoot in April. Sorry, this is a web series.

Submissions close March 12th, 2018 at 12 noon, EST. Judges info coming soon.