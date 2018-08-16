Shredders Of Metal Champion FRANKIE CARACCI Discusses Jackson DK2 Guitar; Video

Toronto guitarist Frankie Caracci (Vesperia) was recently declared the winner of the inaugural season of BangerTV's Shredders Of Metal, the first talent competition show dedicated to heavy metal music. In the new video below, Frankie talks to Daniel Dekay about his approach to the competition then does a full run through of his Jackson DK2 guitar and mods.

Watch Frankie's epic guitar duel below, and watch Shredders Of Metal Season 1, here.